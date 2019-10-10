Laptop Bag Market Size, Industry Growth Report and Forecast to 2024

Global “Laptop Bag Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Laptop Bag market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Laptop Bag:

Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Samsonite

Targus

Kensington

Belkin International

Inc.

Sanwa

Xiangxing Group

Elecom

Wenger (Swissgear)

DICOTA

Crumpler

United States Luggage

Sumdex

Golla

OGIO

Brenthaven

Chrome Industries

Laptop Bag Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Laptop Bag market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Laptop Bag Market Types:

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Backpack Laptop Bag

Other Laptop Bag Market Applications:

Business Person

Student Groups

Others

More and more user-friendly design not only make consumers more convenient when go out, but also provide a more intelligent use experience. In addition, due to the different of age and occupations of consumers, they have different need of the appearance of notebook bags. Business people prefer simple design, good quality and elegant products, while students prefer rich colors, unique shape and larger capacity products. On the basis of product type, the Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 93.56 % market share in 2017. In terms of applications, the Business Person segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 55.28% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by many smaller suppliers. Samsonite, Targus and Kensington capture the top three market share spots in the Laptop Bag market in 2017. There are many companies provide OEM and ODM for global well-known brands suppliers in China. Such manufacturers reduce the price and lower profit margins in order to obtain customer orders.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Laptop Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 2060 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.