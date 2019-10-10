 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Laptop Bag Market Size, Industry Growth Report and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Laptop

Global “Laptop Bag Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Laptop Bag market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Laptop Bag:

Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Samsonite
  • Targus
  • Kensington
  • Belkin International
  • Inc.
  • Sanwa
  • Xiangxing Group
  • Elecom
  • Wenger (Swissgear)
  • DICOTA
  • Crumpler
  • United States Luggage
  • Sumdex
  • Golla
  • OGIO
  • Brenthaven
  • Chrome Industries
  • FILSON CO.

    Laptop Bag Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Laptop Bag Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Laptop Bag Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Laptop Bag Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Laptop Bag Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Laptop Bag market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Laptop Bag Market Types:

  • Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag
  • Backpack Laptop Bag
  • Other

    Laptop Bag Market Applications:

  • Business Person
  • Student Groups
  • Others

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Laptop Bag industry.

    Scope of Laptop Bag Market:

  • More and more user-friendly design not only make consumers more convenient when go out, but also provide a more intelligent use experience. In addition, due to the different of age and occupations of consumers, they have different need of the appearance of notebook bags. Business people prefer simple design, good quality and elegant products, while students prefer rich colors, unique shape and larger capacity products. On the basis of product type, the Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 93.56 % market share in 2017. In terms of applications, the Business Person segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 55.28% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.
  • This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by many smaller suppliers. Samsonite, Targus and Kensington capture the top three market share spots in the Laptop Bag market in 2017. There are many companies provide OEM and ODM for global well-known brands suppliers in China. Such manufacturers reduce the price and lower profit margins in order to obtain customer orders.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for Laptop Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 2060 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Laptop Bag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Laptop Bag market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Laptop Bag, Growing Market of Laptop Bag) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Laptop Bag Market Report pages: 139

    Important Key questions answered in Laptop Bag market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Laptop Bag in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Laptop Bag market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Laptop Bag market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Laptop Bag market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Laptop Bag market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Laptop Bag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laptop Bag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laptop Bag in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Laptop Bag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Laptop Bag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Laptop Bag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laptop Bag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

