Large Area Displays Market 2019-2025 includes Size, Manufacturers, Growth, Types, Applications and Regions

Large area display consist of all those displays panels whose size is 9 inch or greater than 9 inch and provides enhanced picture quality.

Large area displays that were traditionally used in the field of sports arena, currently finds its application across various end user segments. Rapid technological advancements are taking place every day for commercialize large area displays in order to meet the immediate requirement across various applications segments including consumer electronics, digital signage and automotive among others.

The Large Area Displays market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Large Area Displays.

LG Display

Samsung Display

Innolux

AU Optronics

BOE Technology

Chi Mei Optoelectronics

Chunghwa Picture Tubes

HannsTouch Solution

HannStar Display

InfoVision Optoelectronics

Japan Display

Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

Panasonic

Sharp

Television Displays

Notebook Displays

Monitor Displays

Tablet Displays Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

LCDs