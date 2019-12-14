Large Format Printers Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2025

Global “Large Format Printers Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Large Format Printers Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Large Format Printers Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Canon

Epson

HP

Mimaki

Roland

Agfa Graphics

Konica Minolta

Kyocera

Lexmark

Mutoh

Ricoh

Large format printers, also named as Wide format printers are generally accepted to be any computer-controlled printing machines (printers) that support a maximum print roll width of between 18″ and 100″. Printers with capacities over 100″ wide are considered super wide or grand format.

Wide format printers are used to print banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpaper, murals, backlit film (duratrans), vehicle image wraps, electronic circuit schematics, architectural drawings, construction plans, backdrops for theatrical and media sets, and any other large format artwork or signage. Wide format printers usually employ some variant of inkjet or toner based technology to produce the printed image; and are more economical than other print methods such as screen printingfor most short-run (low quantity) print projects, depending on print size, run length (quantity of prints per single original), and the type of substrate or print medium.

The Large Format Printers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Large Format Printers. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Apparel & Textile

Advertising

Cad and Technical Printing

Signage

Decor Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

UV-cured ink

Latex ink

Aqueous ink

Dye sublimation ink