Large-scale LNG Terminals Industry Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market report provides in depth analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities over the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

About Large-scale LNG Terminals Market:

Rising focus on shale gas production has changed the demand-supply demographic of several energy producing regions across the globe in the past few years. The shale boom in the U.S. is on the verge of making North America, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas in the past years, an exporter of LNG.

The global consumption of LNG is also mounting owing to its cleaner nature compared to conventional petroleum-based fuels. With emission control norms becoming increasingly strict across the globe, domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors will be compelled to switch to cleaner fuels such as LNG in the near future. This factor will also provide a big boost to the overall development of the large-scale LNG terminals market in the next few years.

In 2019, the market size of Large-scale LNG Terminals is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period. This report studies the global market size of Large-scale LNG Terminals, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Large-scale LNG Terminals production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

Top manufacturers/players:

Linde AG

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Santos Limited

Chevron Corporation

PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)

Statoil ASA

ConocoPhillips Company

Gasum Oy

Rosneft

Nippon Gas Co. Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Segment by Types:

Liquefaction

Regasification Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Segment by Applications:

Commercial

Industrial