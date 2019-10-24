Laser Engraving Machine Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global "Laser Engraving Machine Market" report 2019

About Laser Engraving Machine Market:

Laser engraving is a subdivision of laser marking.

It is the practice of deploy lasers to engrave an object.

A laser engraving machine consists of three main partsa laser, a controller, and a surface. The laser is like a pen. A controller uses the laser beam to trace patters on the surface of an object. The controller uses a computer to control the direction, intensity, speed of movement, and spread of the laser beam aimed at the surface. The surface is picked to match what the laser can act on. Materials that can be engraved are natural materials, such as wood, plastic, metals, stone, glass jewelry, and others

The laser engraving machine market is segmented based on product type, end users, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into CO2 laser engraving machine, fiber laser engraving machine, diode laser engraving machine, and Nd:YAG laser engraving machine.

The laser engraving machine market size is expected to grow from 2019 to 2025.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laser Engraving Machine.

Global Laser Engraving Machine Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Universal Laser Systems

Gravotech

Trotec Laser

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

GCC

Wisely Laser Machinery

Epilog Laser

Sintec Optronics Pte

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Laser Engraving Machine:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Laser Engraving Machine Market Report Segment by Types:

CO2 Laser Engraving Machine

Fiber Laser Engraving Machine

Diode Laser Engraving Machine

Nd:YAG Laser Engraving Machine

Laser Engraving Machine Market Report Segmented by Application:

Advertising Decoration

Printing & Packaging

Leather & Apparel

Model Making

Arts & Crafts

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Laser Engraving Machine in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

