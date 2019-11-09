 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market 2019 | Trends, Growth, Size and Application in Health Care Industrial

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device

Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device industry.

Geographically, Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Repot:

  • Gooch & Housego
  • Brimrose
  • Harris
  • Coherent
  • Isomet
  • AA Opto Electronic
  • A.P.E Angewandte Physik
  • IntraAction Electronics
  • Panasonic

  • About Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device:

    Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.Acousto-optic modulatorBy varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.Acousto-optic filterThe principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency. By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically.There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction.Acousto-optic deflectorsAn acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions.

    Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Industry report begins with a basic Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Types:

  • Acousto-optic Modulator
  • Acousto-optic Deflector
  • Acousto-optic Tunable Filter
  • Others

    Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Applications:

  • CO2 Laser Processing Machine
  • Fiber Laser Processing Machine
  • YAG Processing Machine
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The concentration of Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices industry is high. The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Harris. Each of production, respectively with global sales market share as 45.36%, 18.39% and 8.63% in 2016. Other key manufacturers include Isomet,AA Opto-Electronic Company, AÂ·PÂ·E GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Panasonic.
  • The Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device market is expected to be worth USD 70.65 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2023. Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device are used with laser systems for marking semiconductor components; hence, the players in the laser technology market are offering various high-speed semiconductor marking solutions, which in turn would boost the demand for acousto-optic devices technology in semiconductor and electronics vertical. Although Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 66 million US$ in 2024, from 45 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market major leading market players in Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Industry report also includes Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Upstream raw materials and Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device downstream consumers analysis.

