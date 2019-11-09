Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market 2019 | Trends, Growth, Size and Application in Health Care Industrial

Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device industry.

Geographically, Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Repot:

Gooch & Housego

Brimrose

Harris

Coherent

Isomet

AA Opto Electronic

A.P.E Angewandte Physik

IntraAction Electronics

Panasonic

About Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device: Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.Acousto-optic modulatorBy varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.Acousto-optic filterThe principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency. By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically.There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction.Acousto-optic deflectorsAn acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions. Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Industry report begins with a basic Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Types:

Acousto-optic Modulator

Acousto-optic Deflector

Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

Others Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Applications:

CO2 Laser Processing Machine

Fiber Laser Processing Machine

YAG Processing Machine

The concentration of Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices industry is high. The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Harris. Each of production, respectively with global sales market share as 45.36%, 18.39% and 8.63% in 2016. Other key manufacturers include Isomet,AA Opto-Electronic Company, AÂ·PÂ·E GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Panasonic.

The Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device market is expected to be worth USD 70.65 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2023. Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device are used with laser systems for marking semiconductor components; hence, the players in the laser technology market are offering various high-speed semiconductor marking solutions, which in turn would boost the demand for acousto-optic devices technology in semiconductor and electronics vertical. Although Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 66 million US$ in 2024, from 45 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.