Laser Scribing Machine Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Latest Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Laser scribing is well suited to the creation of fine lines and other blind features and patterns. Laser energy can be applied to the material in one of two ways, either focused to a small spot and scanned over the surface or imaged through a mask to project the pattern onto the surface. The use of laser scribing allows for very accurate writing of fine features both in the surface of a material and by the selective removal of one or more layers in a multi-layer substrate..

Laser Scribing Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dyesol

Rofin

Technifor

Scantech

QMC

LPKF SolarQuipment

MLT

K-JET LASER TEK

Zhuhai Yuemao Laser Facility Engineering

HHV

Wuhan Huagong Laser Engineering

Jiangsu Keyland Laser Technology

Oxford Lasers

ULVAC

TIANHONG and many more. Laser Scribing Machine Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Laser Scribing Machine Market can be Split into:

Fiber laser scribing machine

Green (532 nm) laser

IR laser

Carbon dioxide laser

Other types. By Applications, the Laser Scribing Machine Market can be Split into:

PV industry

Electronics industry

Photovoltaics industries

Packaging industries