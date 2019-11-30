Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 Research Report to 2024 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

Global “Lateral Flow Assay Market” 2019 Research Report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure. The Lateral Flow Assay marketplace was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors.

Lateral Flow Assay is a simple to use diagnostic device used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte, such as pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds.

Lateral Flow Assay Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson

Abbott

Hologic

PerkinElmer

Quidel Corporation

BiomÃ©rieux

Qiagen

Siemens

BUHLMANN

IMMY

Lateral Flow Assay Market Type Segment Analysis:

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays





Application Segment Analysis:

Medicine

Environment Testing

Food Safety



Lateral Flow Assay Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Factor such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and growing demand for point-of-care testing are fueling the growth of the market. The global market of Lateral Flow Assay Industry is not concentrated due to the wide application and consumption scale.

Based on application, the lateral flow assay market is segmented into Medicine, Environment Testing and Food Safety. The medicine and food safety segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The medical sector accounts for the largest market share, approximately 54% in 2018.The high growth of this segment is driven by the medical diagnosis industry to rapid lateral flow assay tests and the shifting of the food & beverage industry from lab-based conventional microbiology techniques to rapid lateral flow assay tests.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.The global Lateral Flow Assay market is valued at 4809.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6454.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Lateral Flow Assay.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Lateral Flow Assay market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Lateral Flow Assay market by product type and applications/end industries.

