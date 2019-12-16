 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lateral Flow Readers Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Lateral Flow Readers

GlobalLateral Flow Readers Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Lateral Flow Readers market size.

About Lateral Flow Readers:

Lateral Flow Reader is a universal mobile analysis device for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of lateral flow assays, immunological rapid tests for diagnostics, especially for point-of-care diagnostics. The tests can originate in multiple fields of application, such as cancer and heart disease diagnostics or drug screening.

Top Key Players of Lateral Flow Readers Market:

  • Alere (Abbott)
  • QIAGEN
  • LRE Medical (Esterline)
  • BD Company
  • Skannex
  • Axxin
  • Detekt
  • Trinity Biotech
  • OpTricon
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Abingdon
  • Fio Corporation
  • Magnasense
  • Cellmic
  • VICAM

    Major Types covered in the Lateral Flow Readers Market report are:

  • Handheld Readers
  • Benchtop Readers

    Major Applications covered in the Lateral Flow Readers Market report are:

  • Clinical (POC)
  • Veterinary
  • Food and Beverage
  • Pharma/Biologics
  • Other

    Scope of Lateral Flow Readers Market:

  • The Lateral Flow Readers industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Alere (Abbott) and BD Company have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to Germany, QIAGEN has become as a global leader. In Norway, Skannex leads the technology development. China only has a few small and young producers
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The international leading companies prefer taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position
  • .
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, the need of Lateral Flow Readers will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Lateral Flow Readers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lateral Flow Readers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Lateral Flow Readers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lateral Flow Readers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lateral Flow Readers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Lateral Flow Readers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Lateral Flow Readers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Lateral Flow Readers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lateral Flow Readers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Lateral Flow Readers Market Report pages: 136

    1 Lateral Flow Readers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Lateral Flow Readers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Lateral Flow Readers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Lateral Flow Readers Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Lateral Flow Readers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Lateral Flow Readers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Lateral Flow Readers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Lateral Flow Readers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Lateral Flow Readers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Lateral Flow Readers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.