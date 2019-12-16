Lateral Flow Readers Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Lateral Flow Readers Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Lateral Flow Readers market size.

About Lateral Flow Readers:

Lateral Flow Reader is a universal mobile analysis device for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of lateral flow assays, immunological rapid tests for diagnostics, especially for point-of-care diagnostics. The tests can originate in multiple fields of application, such as cancer and heart disease diagnostics or drug screening.

Top Key Players of Lateral Flow Readers Market:

Alere (Abbott)

QIAGEN

LRE Medical (Esterline)

BD Company

Skannex

Axxin

Detekt

Trinity Biotech

OpTricon

Quidel Corporation

Abingdon

Fio Corporation

Magnasense

Cellmic

Major Types covered in the Lateral Flow Readers Market report are:

Handheld Readers

Benchtop Readers Major Applications covered in the Lateral Flow Readers Market report are:

Clinical (POC)

Veterinary

Food and Beverage

Pharma/Biologics

Other Scope of Lateral Flow Readers Market:

The Lateral Flow Readers industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Alere (Abbott) and BD Company have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to Germany, QIAGEN has become as a global leader. In Norway, Skannex leads the technology development. China only has a few small and young producers

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, the need of Lateral Flow Readers will increase.

The worldwide market for Lateral Flow Readers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.