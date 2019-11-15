 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global "Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market" report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market.

Know About Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market: 

Spinal fusion is a neurosurgical or orthopedic surgical technique that joins two or more vertebrae. This procedure can be performed at any level in the spine (cervical, thoracic, or lumbar) and prevents any movement between the fused vertebrae. There are many types of spinal fusion and each technique involves using bone grafting- either from the patient (autograft), donor (allograft), or artificial bone substitutes – to help the bones heal together. Additional hardware (screws, plates, or cages) is often used to hold the bones in place while the graft fuses the two vertebrae together. Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion is one type of spinal fusion, that entire intervertebral disc between vertebrae is removed and bone graft is placed in the space between the vertebra. A plastic or titanium device may be placed between the vertebra to maintain spine alignment and disc height.Spinal fusion is most commonly performed to relieve the pain and pressure on the spinal cord that results when a disc (cartilage between two vertebrae) wears out (degenerative disc disease). Other common pathological conditions that are treated by spinal fusion include spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, spondylosis, spinal fractures, scoliosis, and kyphosis.In 2018, the global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market:

  • Depuy Synthes
  • Medtronic
  • NuVasive
  • Stryker
  • Alphatec Spine
  • Amedica
  • AOI Medical
  • Biomet
  • Cook Medical
  • Crosstrees Medical
  • K2M
  • LDR
  • NuTech Medical
  • Orthofix International
  • Paradigm Spine
  • RTI Surgical
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Trans1
  • Vexim
  • VTI
  • Zavation
  • Zimmer

    Regions covered in the Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

    Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market by Types:

  • Instruments
  • Implants
  • Supporting Devices

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Product
    4.3 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Product
    6.3 North America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Product
    7.3 Europe Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Forecast
    12.5 Europe Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

