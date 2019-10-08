Latest Circular Knitting Machine Market Research Report 2024 – Competition and Trend Analysis

The report shows positive growth in “Circular Knitting Machine Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Circular Knitting Machine industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Circular Knitting Machine Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Circular knitting machines is a machine by which tubular and seamless fabrics are produced using knitting with circular needles and shaping the fabric by varying the tension or length of the knitting stitches is called circular knitting machine. It is a technique of knitting in circular or tubular form with curved or straight needles for making knitting stitches. There are several types of circular knitting machines which produce long lengths of tubular fabric and quite often they are manufactured. This machine is used for single plain cloth, elastic cloth etc. being used for vest, t-shirt, sport wear, and swimming suit.

Some top manufacturers in Circular Knitting Machine Market: –

Baiyuan Machine

Mayer & Cie

Terrot

Santoni

Fukuhara and many more

In the past few years, the world production of circular knitting machines is fluctuant, especially in China region. In global market, the production of circular knitting machines increases from 29916 Units in 2011 to 31604 Units in 2015. In 2015, the global circular knitting machines market is led by China, capturing about 65.30% of global circular knitting machines production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.75% global production share.

In classification, circular knitting machines can be divided into single jersey, double iersey, single jersey jacquard and double jersey jacquard. Single jersey hold the mostly share the global share and the price is cheaper than double jersey.

In application, circular knitting machines downstream is wide and recently circular knitting machines has acquired increasing significance in various fields of textile industry.

The worldwide market for Circular Knitting Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Circular Knitting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Single Jersey

Double Jersey

Single Jersey Jacquard

Double Jersey Jacquard Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Athletic

Apparel

Industrial