Latest Construction Robots Market Research Report 2024 – Competition and Trend Analysis

By qLssj1RD2U on October 18, 2019

Construction

Construction Robots Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Construction Robots market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Construction Robots market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Construction Robots market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Construction Robots market are: –

  • Brokk AB (Sweden)
  • Husqvarna (Sweden)
  • Conjet AB (Sweden)
  • TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)
  • Giant Hydraulic Tech (China) and many more

    Scope of Construction Robots Report:

  This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
  • The worldwide market for Construction Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Construction Robots Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Demolition Robots
  • Building Robots
  • Others

    Construction Robots Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Metallurgical Industry
  • Construction and Cement
  • Mining
  • Emergency Rescue

    Key Performing Regions in the Construction Robots Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Construction Robots Market Research Offers:

    • Construction Robots Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Construction Robots market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Construction Robots market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Construction Robots industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Construction Robots Industry.
    • Construction Robots Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Construction Robots Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Construction Robots Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Construction Robots Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Construction Robots Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Construction Robots Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Construction Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Construction Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

