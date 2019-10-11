Latest Varactor Diodes Market Research Report 2024 – Competition and Trend Analysis

The report shows positive growth in “Varactor Diodes Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Varactor Diodes industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Varactor Diodes Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Varactor Diodes also known as a variable capacitance diode, varicap diode or variable reactance diode, is a diode that has a variable capacitance which is a function of the voltage that is impressed on its terminals. Tuning / varactor diodes are operated reverse-biased, and therefore no current flows. However, since the thickness of the depletion zone varies with the applied bias voltage, the capacitance of the diode can be made to vary. Usually, the capacitance is inversely proportional to the depletion region thickness and the depletion region thickness is proportional to the square root of the applied voltage. Therefore, the capacitance is inversely proportional to the square root of the voltage applied to the diode.

Some top manufacturers in Varactor Diodes Market: –

Microsemi

Infineon

MACOM

NXP

ON Semiconductors and many more Scope of Varactor Diodes Report:

This report is focused on global varactor diode market. Varactor diodes are semiconductor devices that are widely used in the electronics industry and are used in many applications where a voltage controlled variable capacitance is required. They provide a method of varying the capacitance within a circuit by the application of a control voltage.

The global varactor diodes market size is estimated to reach 4894.44 Million Pieces in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.49% from 2012 to 2017. Global varactor diodes market revenue is estimated to reach $ 629.65 million by the end of 2017 and is expected to reach USD 732.76 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2017 to 2022.

The production market is relatively concentrated. Major manufacturing regions is concentrated in the China, USA and Europe. China is the largest production area, with an annual production volume of 1262.97 Million Pieces in 2016, taking about 31% of total market output. USA and Europe followed as the second and third market production area, with market share of 22.95% and 18.85% separately.

The worldwide market for Varactor Diodes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Varactor Diodes Market Segment by Type, covers:

VR ? 20V

20V < VR ?30V

VR > 30V Varactor Diodes Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Voltage Controlled Oscillators

RF Filters