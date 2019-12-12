 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Latex Powder Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Latex Powder

GlobalLatex Powder Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Latex Powder Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Latex Powder Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Latex Powder globally.

About Latex Powder:

Latex Powder or Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl acetate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene. Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

Latex Powder Market Manufactures:

  • Wacker
  • Akzo Nobel
  • DCC
  • SANWEI
  • BASF
  • Shandong XindadiÂ 
  • Xinjiang Huitong
  • Dow
  • VINAVIL
  • Hexion
  • Ashland
  • Wanwei
  • Acquos
  • Organik
  • Fenghua
  • Shaanxi XutaiÂ 
  • Puyang YintaiÂ 
  • Gemez Chemical
  • Guangzhou Yuanye
  • Zhaojia
  • Sailun Building
  • Henan Tiansheng Chem
  • Xinjiang Su Nok
  • Mizuda Bioscience
  • Shandong Micron

    Latex Powder Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Latex Powder Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Latex Powder Market Types:

  • VAE Type
  • VAE-Veo Va Type
  • Others

    Latex Powder Market Applications:

  • Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
  • Construction and Tile Adhesives
  • Putty Powder
  • Dry-mix Mortars
  • Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
  • Caulks
  • Other Applications

    The Report provides in depth research of the Latex Powder Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Latex Powder Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Latex Powder Market Report:

  • Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europes economies in a state of slow growth, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europes demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europes Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • In future, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.
  • In recent few years, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobels bases are located in the worlds major consumer areas.
  • The worldwide market for Latex Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 1560 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Latex Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Latex Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Latex Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Latex Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Latex Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Latex Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Latex Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Latex Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Latex Powder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Latex Powder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Latex Powder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Latex Powder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Latex Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Latex Powder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Latex Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Latex Powder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Latex Powder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Latex Powder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

