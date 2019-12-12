Laundry Detergent Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “Laundry Detergent Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Laundry Detergent market size.

About Laundry Detergent:

Laundry detergent is a type of detergent (For cleaning, softening and color protection) that is added for cleaning laundry, commonly mixtures of chemical compounds. Laundry detergent can be divided into laundry powder, liquid laundry detergent and Softener.

Top Key Players of Laundry Detergent Market:

LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE LTD

Procter & Gamble

Henkel

Aekyung Industrial

Pigeon Corporation

CJ Lion Corporation

Baby & Basic

Dong Bang Co.

Ltd

Major Types covered in the Laundry Detergent Market report are:

Powder Detergent

Major Applications covered in the Laundry Detergent Market report are:

Home Use

Commercial Use Scope of Laundry Detergent Market:

Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide are the main raw materials. Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.

Laundry detergents are often applied in household and commercial industry, and households occupy the largest share.

he price of laundry detergent keeps decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price. The product profit margin is about 54 % in 2016, and it also declines slightly in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will increase slightly. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Laundry Detergent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.