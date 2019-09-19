 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lauric Acid Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 19, 2019

Lauric Acid

Global “Lauric Acid Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Lauric Acid Market also studies the global Lauric Acid market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Lauric Acid:

Lauric acid, also properly known as dodecanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in coconut and palm oils, as well as in milk. Appearing as a white, powdery substance, its main use in manufacturing is as an ingredient in soaps and shampoos. Infants consume it during breastfeeding, and children, teens and adults ingest it by eating the fruits and oils that contain it. Research suggests it can have multiple health benefits because of its antimicrobial properties, but more studies are necessary to confirm initial results.

Lauric Acid Market by Manufactures:

  • Wilmar
  • KLK OLEO
  • IOI Oleochemicals
  • Musim Mas
  • Oleon
  • KAO
  • Permata Hijau
  • Pacific Oleochemicals
  • PT.Cisadane Raya
  • Emery
  • PT.SUMI ASIH
  • Bakrie Group
  • SOCI
  • Godrej Industries
  • AAK AB
  • VVF

    The study objectives of this report are:

    Lauric Acid Market Types:

  • ≥99% Lauric Acid
  • 98-99% Lauric Acid
  • 70-75% Lauric Acid
  • Other Lauric Acid (92%
  • 85%
  • etc.)

    Lauric Acid Market Applications:

  • Coating
  • Household Chemicals
  • Others

     

    Scope of Report:

  • The global sales volume of lauric acid increases to 466 K MT in 2016 from 416 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.9%. In 2016, the global lauric acid market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 52.8% of global lauric acid sales volume. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.7% global Share, followed by North America (16.2%).
  • The global lauric acid market that was valued at 549 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 552 Million USD by the end of 2016.
  • Lauric acid downstream is wide and recently lauric acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Household Chemicals and Other Applications. Globally, the lauric acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Household Chemicals and Coatings which account for nearly 88% of total downstream consumption of lauric acid in global in 2016.
  • Based on types of lauric acid available in the market, the report segments the market into ≥99% Lauric Acid, 98-99% Lauric Acid, 70-75% Lauric Acid, Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.). The market for ≥99% Lauric Acid and 98-99% Lauric Acid accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, etc., are the leaders in the international market of lauric acid. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of lauric acid are Wilmar, KLK OLEO, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim Mas, Oleon, KAO, Permata Hijau, Pacific Oleochemicals, PT.Cisadane Raya and Emery, etc. The top five of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Lauric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lauric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Lauric Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lauric Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lauric Acid in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Lauric Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Lauric Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Lauric Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lauric Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Market Overview of Lauric Acid Market

    1.1 Lauric Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Lauric Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Lauric Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Lauric Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Lauric Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Lauric Acid Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

