Lavalier Microphone Market 2019 Market Demand, Share, Global Trend, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

A lavalier microphone or lavalier (also known as a lav, lapel mic, clip mic, body mic, collar mic, neck mic or personal mic) is a small microphone used for television, theatre, and public speaking applications in order to allow for hands-free operation. They are most commonly provided with small clips for attaching to collars, ties, or other clothing. The cord may be hidden by clothes and either run to a radio frequency transmitter kept in a pocket or clipped to a belt, or routed directly to the mixer or a recording device.

Audio-Technica

DPA

Countryman

Shure

Sennheiser

Beyerdynamic

Line 6

Rode

Sony

AKG

MIPRO

Samson

Zoom

Television

Theatre

Public Speaking

Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

Omnidirectional

Cardioid

Omni