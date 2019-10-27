LC-MS Market Research: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types, Application and Market Size

LC-MS Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The LC-MS Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

LC-MS Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

PerkinElmer

SCIEX

Liquid chromatographymass spectrometry (LC-MS, or alternatively HPLC-MS) is an analytical chemistry technique that combines the physical separation capabilities of liquid chromatography (or HPLC) with the mass Analysis capabilities of mass spectrometry (MS). LC-MS is a powerful technique that has very high sensitivity, making it useful in many applications. Its application is oriented towards the separation, general detection and potential identification of chemicals of particular masses in the presence of other chemicals (i.e., in complex mixtures), e.g., natural products from natural-products extracts, and pure substances from mixtures of chemical intermediates. Preparative LC-MS systems can be used for rapid mass-directed purification of specific substances from such mixtures that are important in basic research, and pharmaceutical, agrochemical, food, and other industries.For industry structure Analysis, the LC-MS industry is concentrate. The top three producers account for about 67.34% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of LC-MS, also the leader in the whole LC-MS industry.USA occupied 56.46% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which respectively have around 26.82% and 12.78% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 38.10% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 29.95% of global total.

Academic

Pharma

Food & Environment & Forensic

Clinical LC-MS Market by Types:

Single Quadrupole LC-MS

Triple Quadrupole LC-MS

Ion Trap LC-MS