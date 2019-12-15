 Press "Enter" to skip to content

LCD Glass Substrate Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

LCD Glass Substrate

GlobalLCD Glass Substrate Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the LCD Glass Substrate market size.

About LCD Glass Substrate:

LCD glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film transistor (TFT) LCDs which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.

Top Key Players of LCD Glass Substrate Market:

  • Corning
  • AGC
  • NEG
  • Tunghsu Optoelectronic
  • AvanStrate
  • IRICO Group
  • CGC
  • LG Chem

    Major Types covered in the LCD Glass Substrate Market report are:

  • Gen. 8 and above
  • Gen. 7
  • Gen. 6
  • Gen. 5.5
  • Gen. 5
  • Gen. 4 and below

    Major Applications covered in the LCD Glass Substrate Market report are:

  • Televisions
  • Monitors
  • Laptops
  • Others

    Scope of LCD Glass Substrate Market:

  • One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.
  • One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of LCD glass substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.
  • The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.
  • The market concentration of LCD glass substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 90% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2016, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 4.2% of global market.
  • The worldwide market for LCD Glass Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 8790 million US$ in 2024, from 6910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LCD Glass Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe LCD Glass Substrate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LCD Glass Substrate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LCD Glass Substrate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the LCD Glass Substrate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the LCD Glass Substrate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, LCD Glass Substrate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LCD Glass Substrate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    1 LCD Glass Substrate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of LCD Glass Substrate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global LCD Glass Substrate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LCD Glass Substrate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 LCD Glass Substrate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 LCD Glass Substrate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 LCD Glass Substrate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

