LCD Glass Substrate Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “LCD Glass Substrate Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the LCD Glass Substrate market size.

About LCD Glass Substrate:

LCD glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film transistor (TFT) LCDs which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.

Top Key Players of LCD Glass Substrate Market:

Corning

AGC

NEG

Tunghsu Optoelectronic

AvanStrate

IRICO Group

CGC

Major Types covered in the LCD Glass Substrate Market report are:

Gen. 8 and above

Gen. 7

Gen. 6

Gen. 5.5

Gen. 5

Gen. 4 and below Major Applications covered in the LCD Glass Substrate Market report are:

Televisions

Monitors

Laptops

Others Scope of LCD Glass Substrate Market:

One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.

One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of LCD glass substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.

The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.

The market concentration of LCD glass substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 90% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2016, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 4.2% of global market.

The worldwide market for LCD Glass Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 8790 million US$ in 2024, from 6910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.