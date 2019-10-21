LCD Photoresists Market Sales Volume, Sales Price, Sales Revenue Analysis, Major Manufacturers Performance, Market Share and forecast to 2024

LCD photoresists is a large class of photoresist used in LCD manufacturing. The market is categorized by production and consumption across major regions, with forecasts from 2019 to 2024.

About LCD Photoresists

LCD photoresists is a large class of photoresist. Their main ingredients include resins, photosensitive agents, solvents and additives, and other components, mainly Color resist, Black Matrix Resist, Overcoat Resist, Photo Spacer and others.Color resists Color resists, generally known as photoresist(s), are used to form color filter layers of LCD panels consisted of red, green and blue colors, they are key materials in determining color saturation and contrast for displays.Color resists are produced by mixing pigments and polymeric binders together, with later additions of dispersants and solvents to create formulations that protect color underlayers during curing processes. The color resists predominantly provide resistance to fading, thermal and chemical degradation, but also provide secondary protection for parts created in the lattice formations that require further treatments and processing during LCD manufacturing. Black MatrixBlack Matrix is arranged in the form of stripes, grids or mosaics between color patterns of the Red, Green and Blue pixel arrays in the color filter. This product is designed for high light-shielding properties to increase the contrast ratio of LCD panels. Additionally, black matrix is deposited to a glass substrate to prevent leakage of backlight and color mixing from adjacent pixel formations, which also enhances contrast.

JSR

Toyo Ink

SUMITOMO(Dongwoo)

Chimei

MCC

NSCC

LG Chemical

DNP

Daxin

Everlight Chemical

LCD Photoresists Market Types:

Color Resists(RGB)

Black Matrix(BM) LCD Photoresists Applications:

Telephone

PC

TV

Tablet