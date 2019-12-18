Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

About Lead Acid Battery Recycling:

Battery recycling is the reuse and reprocessing activity of spent batteries that aims to reduce the number of spent batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste or material waste. Batteries contain several toxic chemicals and heavy metals and disposing them off as trash has raised environmental and health concerns over water pollution and soil contamination.Lead acid batteries are closed-loop recycled, meaning each part the the old batteries is recycled into a new battery. It is estimated that 98% of all lead acid batteries are recycled. Lead acid batteries either start or power cars, trucks, buses, boats, trains, rapid mass-transit systems, recreational vehicles and electric wheelchairs all over the globe. The car battery also provides a stable electrical supply to a vehicleâs electrical system. Lead acid batteries power electric fork trucks used in warehouses, factories, mines, and ships. They also power the shuttle vehicles in airports, as well as wheelchairs, amusement park shuttles and golf carts. On the road, lead acid batteries power electric law-enforcement vehicles, buses, and very soon mail delivery vans.

Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Manufactures:

Battery Solutions

Call2Recyle

Exide Technologies

Gravita Group

Johnson Controls

EnerSys

Aqua Metals

ECOBAT Technologies

Umicore

SUNLIGHT Recycling

HydroMet

Retriev Technologies

Campine

Gopher Resource

G&P Batteries

Terrapure Environmental

East Penn Manufacturing

RSR Corporation

INMETCO (American Zinc Recycling)

Cleanlites Recycling

RILTA Environmental

VRLA Lead Acid Battery

Flooded Lead Acid Battery

Other Lead Acid Battery Recycling Market Applications:

Automotive

Utilities

Construction

Telecom

Marine

UPS

Others

