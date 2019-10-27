Leading Research Report of SLI Battery Market 2019: Emerging Trends, Technology, Applications, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2024

Global "SLI Battery Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

About SLI Battery

This report studies the SLI Battery market in United States. A SLI (starting-lighting-ignition) battery is a lead-acid and rechargeable type of battery that is mainly used in motor vehicles. SLI means starting, lighting, and ignition; these processes are all consuming energy that is supplied by the vehicles battery.

SLI Battery Market Key Players:

Johnson Controls

East Penn

Exide Industries

GS Yuasa

C&D Technologies

Crown Battery

Hitachi Chemical

This report focuses on the SLI Battery in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. SLI Battery Market Types:

Flooded Battery

AGM Battery

Others SLI Battery Market Applications:

Automotive

Motorcycle

Superior performance and longevity of SLI Battery and the increasing automobile sales in markets of the United States are chiefly driving the market growth. The U.S government is also granting huge grants to various companies for expanding their production capabilities to develop advanced automotive SLI Battery.

The market concentration of United States SLI Battery industry is very high, a few giant local players dominate this market totally, among them, Johnson Controls is the biggest player, holding almost 59% share of United States market in 2017, followed by East Penn and Exide Industries with market share of 16% and 13% respectively. There are also some Japanese player selling SLI batteries in this market like GS Yuasa and Hitachi Chemical.

