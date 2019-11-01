Leading Research Report of Vitamin D Market 2019: Emerging Trends, Technology, Applications, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Vitamin

Global “Vitamin D Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Vitamin D market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms.

Vitamin D Market Key Players:

  • Company one
  • Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech
  • Taizhou Hisound Chemical
  • Kingdomway
  • Zhejiang NHU Company
  • Royal DSM
  • BASF
  • Zhejiang Medicine
  • Fermenta

    Global Vitamin D market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Vitamin D has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Vitamin D in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Vitamin D Market Types:

  • Food Grade
  • Feed Grade
  • Medical Grade

    Vitamin D Market Applications:

  • Feed
  • Medical
  • Food

    Major Highlights of Vitamin D Market report:

    Vitamin D Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Vitamin D, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015.
  • Vitamin D can be classified into three types: food grade vitamin D, feed grade vitamin D and pharmaceutical grade vitamin D. Survey results showed that 79.16% of the vitamin D market is feed grade, 13.49% is food grade and 7.35% is pharmaceutical grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D. So, vitamin D has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The main raw material of vitamin D is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D industry.
  • The worldwide market for Vitamin D is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vitamin D in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115   

