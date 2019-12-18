Leaf Spring Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Leaf Spring Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Leaf Spring market size.

About Leaf Spring:

Leaf Spring is a simple form of spring commonly used for the suspension in wheeled vehicles. Usually, Leaf spring is assembly of several leaf springs which is made of steel. At present, leaf spring assembly is mostly applied on commercial vehicles.Leaf spring assembly has its advantages compared to the coil spring. Leaf spring assembly has a stronger bearing capacity but a weaker comfort.

Top Key Players of Leaf Spring Market:

Fangda

Hendrickson

Dongfegn

Jamna Auto Industries

Fawer

RSA

Shuaichao

Eaton Detroit Spring

Chongqing Hongqi

Hubei Shenfeng

NHK Spring

Leopord

Mitsubishi Steel

Shuangli Banhuang

OLGUN CELIK

Standens

Owen Springs

Hayward

Hunan Yitong

Sogefi

Anhui Anhuang

Shandong Fangcheng

Zhengzhou Xinjiaotong

Jiangxi Automobile Leaf Spring

Eagle Suspensions

Multi-leaf Spring

Mono-leaf Spring Major Applications covered in the Leaf Spring Market report are:

Bus

Truck

Other Scope of Leaf Spring Market:

Due to developing of commercial vehicle market, demand of Leaf Spring is growing higher. In recent years, due to the policy promoting, commercial vehicle in Europe and USA mostly use air suspensions. However, developing countries are still providing strong demand of Leaf Spring, such as China, India and Middle East etc. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the Leaf Spring industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for Leaf Spring is growing.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have less technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Due to the stable automotive OEM market, Leaf Spring market will still be a market leading by a few companies in future.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, Leaf Spring manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and new material will be the technology trends of Leaf Spring.

The worldwide market for Leaf Spring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 3310 million US$ in 2024, from 3060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.