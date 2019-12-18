 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Leaf Spring Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

December 18, 2019

Leaf Spring

GlobalLeaf Spring Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Leaf Spring market size.

About Leaf Spring:

Leaf Spring is a simple form of spring commonly used for the suspension in wheeled vehicles. Usually, Leaf spring is assembly of several leaf springs which is made of steel. At present, leaf spring assembly is mostly applied on commercial vehicles.Leaf spring assembly has its advantages compared to the coil spring. Leaf spring assembly has a stronger bearing capacity but a weaker comfort.

Top Key Players of Leaf Spring Market:

  • Fangda
  • Hendrickson
  • Dongfegn
  • Jamna Auto Industries
  • Fawer
  • RSA
  • Shuaichao
  • Eaton Detroit Spring
  • Chongqing Hongqi
  • Hubei Shenfeng
  • NHK Spring
  • Leopord
  • Mitsubishi Steel
  • Shuangli Banhuang
  • OLGUN CELIK
  • Standens
  • Owen Springs
  • Hayward
  • Hunan Yitong
  • Sogefi
  • Anhui Anhuang
  • Shandong Fangcheng
  • Zhengzhou Xinjiaotong
  • Jiangxi Automobile Leaf Spring
  • Eagle Suspensions

    Major Types covered in the Leaf Spring Market report are:

  • Multi-leaf Spring
  • Mono-leaf Spring

    Major Applications covered in the Leaf Spring Market report are:

  • Bus
  • Truck
  • Other

    Scope of Leaf Spring Market:

  • Due to developing of commercial vehicle market, demand of Leaf Spring is growing higher. In recent years, due to the policy promoting, commercial vehicle in Europe and USA mostly use air suspensions. However, developing countries are still providing strong demand of Leaf Spring, such as China, India and Middle East etc. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the Leaf Spring industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for Leaf Spring is growing.
  • At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have less technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.
  • To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Due to the stable automotive OEM market, Leaf Spring market will still be a market leading by a few companies in future.
  • In order to feed the changing technical requirements, Leaf Spring manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and new material will be the technology trends of Leaf Spring.
  • The worldwide market for Leaf Spring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 3310 million US$ in 2024, from 3060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Leaf Spring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Leaf Spring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Leaf Spring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Leaf Spring in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Leaf Spring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Leaf Spring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Leaf Spring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Leaf Spring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Leaf Spring Market Report pages: 135

