Leak Testers Market 2019 Cost Analysis, Regions, Key Players, Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Price and Gross Margin by 2024

“Leak Testers Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.
Short Details of Leak Testers Market Report – Leak testing is a process used to detect manufacturing defects which helps verify the integrity of products and improve consumer safety. For example, the automotive industry consistently uses leak testing to verify that assembly operations were completed properly and subcomponents are leak free.
Global Leak Testers market competition by top manufacturers
- ATEQ
- INFICON
- Cosmo Instruments
- VIC Leak Detection
- Uson
- Hermann Sewerin
- TASI
- InterTech
- AFRISO
- Pfeiffer Vacuum
- Bacharach
- Tecna srl
- CETA
- Changzhou Changce
- Kane International
- Rothenberger
- HAIRUISI
First, as for the global leak testers industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, and VIC Leak Detection, which closes to 49 per cent totally in 2015. The France giant ATEQ, which has 18.88% revenue market share in 2015, is the leader in the leak testers industry. The manufacturers following ATEQ are INFICON and Cosmo Instruments, which respectively has 14.16% and 7.67% market share globally. The Changzhou Changce is the leader of China leak testers industry. It sells a total of 2.87 million dollar leak tester products in the year of 2015
Second, the global consumption of leak tester products rises up from 33 K units in 2011 to 40.5 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.8%. At the same time, the revenue of world leak tester sales market has a leap from 212 million dollar to 252 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the leak testers products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.
Third, the downstream industries of leak tester products are automotive, consumer goods, energy, HVAC/R, medical and military. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of product quality, the consumption increase of leak testers will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the leak tester products will show an optimistic upward trend.
Finally, although sales of leak tester products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the leak testers field hastily.
The worldwide market for Leak Testers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Leak Testers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Leak Testers Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Portable Leak Tester
1.2.2 Compact Leak Tester
1.2.3 Stationary Leak Tester
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Industrial
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 HVAC/R
1.3.5 Laboratories
1.3.6 Energy
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ATEQ
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 ATEQ Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 INFICON
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 INFICON Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Cosmo Instruments
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Cosmo Instruments Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 VIC Leak Detection
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 VIC Leak Detection Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Uson
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Uson Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Hermann Sewerin
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Hermann Sewerin Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 TASI
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 TASI Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 InterTech
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 InterTech Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 AFRISO
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 AFRISO Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Pfeiffer Vacuum
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Bacharach
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Bacharach Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Tecna srl
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Tecna srl Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 CETA
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 CETA Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Changzhou Changce
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Changzhou Changce Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Kane International
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Kane International Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 Rothenberger
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 Rothenberger Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 HAIRUISI
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Leak Testers Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 HAIRUISI Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Leak Testers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Leak Testers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Leak Testers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Leak Testers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Leak Testers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Leak Testers Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Leak Testers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Leak Testers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Leak Testers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Leak Testers by Country
5.1 North America Leak Testers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Leak Testers Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Leak Testers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Leak Testers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
