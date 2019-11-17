Leather Chemicals Market 2019-2024 |Business Opportunities, Growth And Scope, Business Strategies with Major Key Players, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the “Leather Chemicals Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Leather Chemicals market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Leather Chemicals Market Report – Leather chemicals are the chemicals used in the leather production processes; it can make animal skins firm and durable in the leather making process. Generally, Leather chemicals are divided into four categories chemicals: tanning agents, greasing agents, coating agents and other additives (including surfactants, preservatives, antifungal agents, fixing agent, and water and oil repellent for leather dyes, etc.)

Global Leather Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

Lanxess

TFL

Sisecam

Dow Chemical

Stahl

Trumpler

Elementis

DyStar

Schill+Seilacher

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Brother Enterprises

Sichuan Decision Chemical

Dowell Science&Technology



The Scope of the Report:

The Leather Chemicals industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. The world leading leather chemicals production is main in Asia, South America and Europe such as BASF, Lanxess and Stahl.

Recent years, the Leather Chemicals industry has been engaged in differentiation, restructuring and mergers and acquisitions, now the industry form a high concentration of global market competition. At present, the top ten companies account for 44% of global market share in Leather Chemicals fields.

After decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than 150 in which the number of sizable companies is about 30. They are mainly distribute in Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shanghai, Sichuan, Liaoning, Shandong, Tianjin, Anhui and Hubei areas in which Leather industry is prosperous and developed. The Leather Chemicals produced in China focus on middle and low products that are low-tech, while the high-end products are much less.

The worldwide market for Leather Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 5580 million US$ in 2024, from 4500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Leather Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Syntans

Fatliquors

Finishing Agent

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Clothing leather

Automobile leather

Furniture leather

Heavy leather