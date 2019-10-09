LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Analysis 2024: Manufacturing Technology Focusing On Raw Materials, Production, Up-Stream and Down-Stream Fundamentals

The report shows positive growth in “LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. LED Backlight Display Driver Ics industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.

Texas Instruments

Macroblock

Maxim Integrated and many more Scope of the Report:

The region hosts many large consumer electronics and mobile computing device manufacturers, including prominent OEMs and ODMs such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, HTC, ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Sony. With the rising demand for high picture quality and improved efficiency systems, LED backlight DDICs are employed in the BLU of these devices.

The demand for LED backlight DDICs in developing countries is expected to drive the global market. The smartphone market in China and India is the largest in the world and is expected to drive sales of connected devices after the rollout of long-term evolution (LTE) and the ongoing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT).

âChina is quickly emerging as a leading hub for LCD display manufacturers. The rising number of display device manufacturers in the country is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and low-cost labor. The growing disposable income of people in APAC countries, along with the declining end-product prices, have increased the demand for such devices in the domestic market. The overall demand for consumer electronics in this region indirectly support the demand for LED backlight DDICs,â said Asif.

The presence of prominent automotive infotainment manufacturers in APAC makes the region a leader in the global LED backlight DDICs market. Companies such as Alpine, Denso, Fijitsu, Panasonic, and Pioneer manufacture automotive infotainment systems such as navigation systems and other in-vehicle entertainment devices, which incorporate LED backlight DDICs in their BLU.

The worldwide market for LED Backlight Display Driver Ics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 2290 million US$ in 2024, from 1740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

8 channel

16 channel

32 channel

Others Market Segment by Applications:

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs