LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Analysis 2024: Manufacturing Technology Focusing On Raw Materials, Production, Up-Stream and Down-Stream Fundamentals

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

LED

The report shows positive growth in “LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. LED Backlight Display Driver Ics industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.

Some top manufacturers in LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market: –

  • Market Segment by Manufacturers
  • this report covers
  • Texas Instruments
  • Macroblock
  • Maxim Integrated and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The region hosts many large consumer electronics and mobile computing device manufacturers, including prominent OEMs and ODMs such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, HTC, ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Sony. With the rising demand for high picture quality and improved efficiency systems, LED backlight DDICs are employed in the BLU of these devices.
  • The demand for LED backlight DDICs in developing countries is expected to drive the global market. The smartphone market in China and India is the largest in the world and is expected to drive sales of connected devices after the rollout of long-term evolution (LTE) and the ongoing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT).
  • âChina is quickly emerging as a leading hub for LCD display manufacturers. The rising number of display device manufacturers in the country is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and low-cost labor. The growing disposable income of people in APAC countries, along with the declining end-product prices, have increased the demand for such devices in the domestic market. The overall demand for consumer electronics in this region indirectly support the demand for LED backlight DDICs,â said Asif.
  • The presence of prominent automotive infotainment manufacturers in APAC makes the region a leader in the global LED backlight DDICs market. Companies such as Alpine, Denso, Fijitsu, Panasonic, and Pioneer manufacture automotive infotainment systems such as navigation systems and other in-vehicle entertainment devices, which incorporate LED backlight DDICs in their BLU.
  • The worldwide market for LED Backlight Display Driver Ics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 2290 million US$ in 2024, from 1740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 8 channel
  • 16 channel
  • 32 channel
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Mobile Computing Devices
  • TVs
  • Automotive infotainment systems

    LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market.

    Chapter 1- to describe LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics, with sales, revenue, and price of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Backlight Display Driver Ics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This LED Backlight Display Driver Ics report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market players.

