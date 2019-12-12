 Press "Enter" to skip to content

LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

LED Backlight Display Driver Ics

GlobalLED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics globally.

About LED Backlight Display Driver Ics:

The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.

LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Manufactures:

  • Texas Instruments
  • Macroblock
  • Maxim Integrated
  • Advanced Analogic Technologies
  • Linear Technology
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Infineon Technologies
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Toshiba
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Austria Microsystems
  • Intersil
  • iWatt
  • Power Integrators
  • ROHM
  • Semtech
  • Silicon Touch Technology
  • Supertex

    LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Types:

  • 8 channel
  • 16 channel
  • 32 channel
  • Others

    LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Applications:

  • Mobile Computing Devices
  • TVs
  • Automotive infotainment systems

    The Report provides in depth research of the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Report:

  • The region hosts many large consumer electronics and mobile computing device manufacturers, including prominent OEMs and ODMs such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, HTC, ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Sony. With the rising demand for high picture quality and improved efficiency systems, LED backlight DDICs are employed in the BLU of these devices.
  • The demand for LED backlight DDICs in developing countries is expected to drive the global market. The smartphone market in China and India is the largest in the world and is expected to drive sales of connected devices after the rollout of long-term evolution (LTE) and the ongoing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT).
  • âChina is quickly emerging as a leading hub for LCD display manufacturers. The rising number of display device manufacturers in the country is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and low-cost labor. The growing disposable income of people in APAC countries, along with the declining end-product prices, have increased the demand for such devices in the domestic market. The overall demand for consumer electronics in this region indirectly support the demand for LED backlight DDICs,â said Asif.
  • The presence of prominent automotive infotainment manufacturers in APAC makes the region a leader in the global LED backlight DDICs market. Companies such as Alpine, Denso, Fijitsu, Panasonic, and Pioneer manufacture automotive infotainment systems such as navigation systems and other in-vehicle entertainment devices, which incorporate LED backlight DDICs in their BLU.
  • The worldwide market for LED Backlight Display Driver Ics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 2290 million US$ in 2024, from 1740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe LED Backlight Display Driver Ics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Backlight Display Driver Ics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

