LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

Global “LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics:

The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.

LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Manufactures:

Texas Instruments

Macroblock

Maxim Integrated

Advanced Analogic Technologies

Linear Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Austria Microsystems

Intersil

iWatt

Power Integrators

ROHM

Semtech

Silicon Touch Technology

Supertex

Major Classification:

8 channel

16 channel

32 channel

Others Major Applications:

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The region hosts many large consumer electronics and mobile computing device manufacturers, including prominent OEMs and ODMs such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, HTC, ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Sony. With the rising demand for high picture quality and improved efficiency systems, LED backlight DDICs are employed in the BLU of these devices.

The demand for LED backlight DDICs in developing countries is expected to drive the global market. The smartphone market in China and India is the largest in the world and is expected to drive sales of connected devices after the rollout of long-term evolution (LTE) and the ongoing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT).

âChina is quickly emerging as a leading hub for LCD display manufacturers. The rising number of display device manufacturers in the country is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and low-cost labor. The growing disposable income of people in APAC countries, along with the declining end-product prices, have increased the demand for such devices in the domestic market. The overall demand for consumer electronics in this region indirectly support the demand for LED backlight DDICs,â said Asif.

The presence of prominent automotive infotainment manufacturers in APAC makes the region a leader in the global LED backlight DDICs market. Companies such as Alpine, Denso, Fijitsu, Panasonic, and Pioneer manufacture automotive infotainment systems such as navigation systems and other in-vehicle entertainment devices, which incorporate LED backlight DDICs in their BLU.

The worldwide market for LED Backlight Display Driver Ics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 2290 million US$ in 2024, from 1740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.