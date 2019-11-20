 Press "Enter" to skip to content

LED Billboard Lights Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

November 20, 2019

LED Billboard Lights

Global LED Billboard Lights Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. LED Billboard Lights Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by LED Billboard Lights industry.

Geographically, LED Billboard Lights Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of LED Billboard Lights including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in LED Billboard Lights Market Repot:

  • sram
  • Philips
  • GE Lighting
  • Acuity Brands
  • Eaton
  • Cree
  • Panasonic
  • Toshiba
  • LG
  • Opple
  • Hubbell
  • Nichia
  • FSL
  • TCP
  • Havells
  • MLS
  • Lextar

  • About LED Billboard Lights:

    LED Billboard Light offers a unique modular family of solid state LED lighting products that can replace your existing metal halide or high pressure sodium traditional lighting sources with long lasting energy saving LED based billboard luminaire.

    LED Billboard Lights Industry report begins with a basic LED Billboard Lights market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    LED Billboard Lights Market Types:

  • Powerï¼100W
  • 100W-200W
  • Powerï¼200W

    LED Billboard Lights Market Applications:

  • Column Billboard
  • Wall Billboard
  • Others

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the LED Billboard Lights industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
  • Although sales of LED Billboard Lights brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for LED Billboard Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LED Billboard Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on LED Billboard Lights Market major leading market players in LED Billboard Lights industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global LED Billboard Lights Industry report also includes LED Billboard Lights Upstream raw materials and LED Billboard Lights downstream consumers analysis.

