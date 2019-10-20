LED Chip and Module Market 2019-2024 Driven by Size, Significant Trends and Factors Driving

Global “LED Chip and Module Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About LED Chip and Module

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (diced) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.

LED Chip and Module Market Key Players:

Epistar

Sanan Opto

Cree

OSRAM

Samsung

Toyoda Gosei

Seoul Semiconductor

Philips Lumileds

ETI

LG Innotek

NiChia

HC SemiTek

Lextar

Lattice Power

OPTO-TECH

Tyntek

Genesis Photonics

Formosa Epitaxy

Changelight

Aucksun

TongFang

Global LED Chip and Module market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The LED Chip and Module has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. LED Chip and Module Market Types:

Lateral Chip

Vertical Chip

Flip Chip LED Chip and Module Applications:

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting