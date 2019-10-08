LED Display Market Development Factors, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Scope and Forecast Till 2024

LED Display Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. LED Display market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

LED Display market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

LED Display market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in LED Display market are: –

In 2017, Asia-Pacific captured the first largest share of the LED display sales market with 49.96%, while North America ranked second with a sales market share with 27.15%, ahead of Europe and other regions.

Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2017, and the market share is about 59 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 41 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually.

The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry.

The worldwide market for LED Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 7790 million US$ in 2024, from 5660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display Market Segment by Applications:

Advertising Media

Information Display

Sports Arena

Stage Performance

Traffic & Security