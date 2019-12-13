 Press "Enter" to skip to content

LED Grow Lights Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

LED Grow Lights

GlobalLED Grow Lights Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the LED Grow Lights market size.

About LED Grow Lights:

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

Top Key Players of LED Grow Lights Market:

  • Philips
  • Osram
  • General Electric
  • Easy Agricultural
  • Illumitex
  • Fionia Lighting
  • Lumigrow
  • Kind LED Grow Lights
  • California LightWorks
  • Spectrum King Grow Lights
  • Valoya
  • Weshine
  • Apollo Horticulture
  • Kessil
  • Cidly
  • Heliospectra AB
  • LEDHYDROPONICS
  • Ohmax Optoelectronic
  • Zhicheng

  Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875752     

    Major Types covered in the LED Grow Lights Market report are:

  • High Power (â¥300W)
  • Low Power (ï¼300W)

    Major Applications covered in the LED Grow Lights Market report are:

  • Commercial Greenhouses
  • Indoor Grow Facilities
  • Research Applications

    Scope of LED Grow Lights Market:

  • First, as for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015.
  • Second, the global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%.
  • Third, China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.
  • Finally, we believe LED Grow Lights industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of LED Grow Lights will be optimism.
  • This is the end of LED Grow Lights report.
  • The worldwide market for LED Grow Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LED Grow Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13875752    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe LED Grow Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Grow Lights, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Grow Lights in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the LED Grow Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the LED Grow Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, LED Grow Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Grow Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of LED Grow Lights Market Report pages: 137

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13875752  

    1 LED Grow Lights Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of LED Grow Lights by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global LED Grow Lights Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global LED Grow Lights Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LED Grow Lights Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 LED Grow Lights Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global LED Grow Lights Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 LED Grow Lights Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 LED Grow Lights Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global LED Grow Lights Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

