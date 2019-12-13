LED Grow Lights Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “LED Grow Lights Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the LED Grow Lights market size.

About LED Grow Lights:

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

Top Key Players of LED Grow Lights Market:

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875752 Major Types covered in the LED Grow Lights Market report are:

High Power (â¥300W)

Low Power (ï¼300W) Major Applications covered in the LED Grow Lights Market report are:

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications Scope of LED Grow Lights Market:

First, as for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015.

Second, the global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%.

Third, China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.

Finally, we believe LED Grow Lights industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of LED Grow Lights will be optimism.

This is the end of LED Grow Lights report.

The worldwide market for LED Grow Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.