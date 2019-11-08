LED Light Bulbs Market 2019 In Depth Analysis Of Historical, Present and Futuristic Industry Data 2019-2024

The worldwide “LED Light Bulbs Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of LED Light Bulbs Market Report – LED Light Bulbs [LED Lighting] is a kind semiconductor light-emitting solid device, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light.

Global LED Light Bulbs market competition by top manufacturers

Osram

Philips

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sharp

Yankon Lighting

Opple

Hubbell

Zumtobel Group

NVC (ETI)

Nichia

FSL

TCP

Havells

Mitsubishi

MLS

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the LED Light Bulbs industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia.

The global LED Light Bulbs market will reach revenue of approximately 23471.61 M USD in 2015, and is expected to reach 32200.15 M USD in 2021.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Europe. Osram and Philips captured the top two revenue share spots in the LED Light Bulbs market in 2015. MUSASHI dominated with 6.71% production volume share, followed by Philips with 6.88% production volume share.

The worldwide market for LED Light Bulbs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 3460 million US$ in 2024, from 2370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the LED Light Bulbs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Spot light

Street light

Tube light

WALL washer light

Bulb

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

Table of Contents

1 LED Light Bulbs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Light Bulbs

1.2 Classification of LED Light Bulbs by Types

1.2.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global LED Light Bulbs Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global LED Light Bulbs Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global LED Light Bulbs Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) LED Light Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) LED Light Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) LED Light Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) LED Light Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) LED Light Bulbs Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of LED Light Bulbs (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 LED Light Bulbs Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 LED Light Bulbs Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America LED Light Bulbs Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America LED Light Bulbs Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe LED Light Bulbs Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe LED Light Bulbs Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 LED Light Bulbs Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global LED Light Bulbs Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America LED Light Bulbs Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe LED Light Bulbs Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific LED Light Bulbs Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America LED Light Bulbs Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa LED Light Bulbs Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

