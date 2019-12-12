 Press "Enter" to skip to content

LED Tube Lights Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

LED Tube Lights

GlobalLED Tube Lights Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the LED Tube Lights Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about LED Tube Lights Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of LED Tube Lights globally.

About LED Tube Lights:

An LED Tube Light is a light-emitting diode (LED) product which is assembled into a Tube Light for use in lighting fixtures. LED Tube Lights have a lifespan and electrical efficiency which are several times greater than incandescent Tube Lights, and are significantly more efficient than most fluorescent Tube Lights, with some chips able to emit more than 300 lumens per watt.

LED Tube Lights Market Manufactures:

  • Philips Lighting
  • Lendvance
  • GE Lighting
  • Panasonic
  • Opple
  • Toshiba
  • NVC (ETI)
  • Sharp
  • Cree
  • Yankon Lighting
  • Shanghai Feilo Acoustics
  • FSL
  • PAK
  • MLS
  • Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic

    LED Tube Lights Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. LED Tube Lights Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    LED Tube Lights Market Types:

  • T5
  • T8
  • Others

    LED Tube Lights Market Applications:

  • Commerical Use
  • Residential Use

    The Report provides in depth research of the LED Tube Lights Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, LED Tube Lights Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of LED Tube Lights Market Report:

  • Philips Lighting, Lendvance, GE Lighting are the top production value share spots in the LED Tube Lights market in 2017. Philips Lighting dominated with 13.54% production value share, followed by Lendvance with 10.74% production value share and GE Lighting with 5.92% production value share.
  • Market dynamics include policy, economic, market penetration rate, etc. In order to promote energy conservation, the government is strongly advocating the use of LED light with a series of preferential policies, such as reducing enterprise tax rate. LED Lighting industry presents differential permeability in different regions. The permeability in North America, Europe, Singapore, is obviously greater than that of India, Southeast Asia (ex. Singapore), Africa, etc.
  • Overcapacity has aggravated the vicious intensification of enterprises, resulted in price of the product has been declining. The profit margin of the enterprise is also decreasing. In order to solve these problems and seize market share, the integration of international lighting giants is increasing, such as MLS purchasing Lendvance from Osram.
  • LED Tube Lights used in industry including Commerical Use and Residential Use. Report data showed that 92.61% of the LED Tube Lights market demand in Commerical Use in 2017.
  • As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for LED Tube Lights. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, LED Tube Lights market will still be a market of fierce competition.
  • The worldwide market for LED Tube Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 8230 million US$ in 2024, from 4690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LED Tube Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe LED Tube Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Tube Lights, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Tube Lights in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the LED Tube Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the LED Tube Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, LED Tube Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Tube Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 LED Tube Lights Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of LED Tube Lights by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global LED Tube Lights Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global LED Tube Lights Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LED Tube Lights Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 LED Tube Lights Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global LED Tube Lights Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 LED Tube Lights Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 LED Tube Lights Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global LED Tube Lights Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

