Legal Marijuana Market Analysis Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2019-2024

Global “Legal Marijuana Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Legal Marijuana Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Legal Marijuana:

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world.The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time.A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD).

Legal Marijuana Market Manufactures:

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

Major Classification:

Indoor

Greenhouse Major Applications:

Recreational

Recreational

Medical The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The global average price of Legal Marijuana is in the decreasing trend, from 11.92 USD/g in 2012 to 7.5 USD/g in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market competition is not intense. Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and mCig Inc are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Legal Marijuana is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.0% over the next five years, will reach 35000 million US$ in 2024, from 7970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.