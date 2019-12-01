Legume Functional Flours Market Size And Share 2019 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Prominent Players And Forecast Till 2026

Global "Legume Functional Flours Market" Research Report 2019-2026

The Global market for Legume Functional Flours is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2019.

Legume Functional Flours Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Hain Celestial Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Agrana Beteiligungs

Parrish and Heimbecker

General Mills

Associated British Foods PLC

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Sunopta

Scoular Company

Regions Mentioned in the Report are:

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Legume Functional Flours market is primarily split into types:

Soy

Beans & lentils

Other legumes On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Bakery products

Soups & sauces

R.T.E. products