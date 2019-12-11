Lens Monomer Market Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Size, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Polymers used in ophthalmic applications have evolved into a variety of specialized types each with a different combination of properties. Many different monomers are used in producing the variety of lenses now fabricated. Each monomer contributes its own properties. Formulating an optimized polymer often requires a delicate balance of the amounts of the component monomers.

Copolymers of two or more monomers are generally required to produce the proper combination of properties required in specific types of lenses. Lenses can be prepared which are hard, soft, water permeable, water impermeable, oxygen permeable, UV light absorbing, having low coefficients of friction, resistant to abrasion, containing or releasing drugs or bactericide or combinations of these attributes.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

KOC Solution

Tokuyama America

Regions Covered in the Lens Monomer Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Glasses Stores

Ophthalmology Hospitals

Clear LensesÂ

Photochromic Lenses