Lenses Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

About Lenses:

A Cinema lenses or cine lenses lens is a lens designed specifically for the demands of cinema production. In addition to image quality, cine lens have a lot of additional responsibilities to fulfill. There are some differences between cine lens and photo lens.

Canon

Tamron

Union

YTOT

Sony

Zeiss

Fujifilm

CBC

Olympus

Lida Optical and Electronic

FIFO OPTICS

LARGAN

Sunny Optical

GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)

Sekonix

Kantatsu

Kolen

Cha Diostech

Cameras

Automotive

Mobilephone

Surveillance

Fixed-focus Lenses

Zoom Lenses

Global sales volume of Cinema Lenses was valued at 988.24 K Units in 2017, and is forecast to reach 1750.1 K Units by the end of 2025.

Sony accounted for 21.661% of the global cinema lenses production volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 20.406%, 19.034% individually, such as Zeiss and Canon.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in EU and Japan. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at EU and Japan.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 6980 million US$ in 2024, from 5010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.