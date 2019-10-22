Lepidolite Market Report by Size, Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

Global “Lepidolite Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Lepidolite

Lepidolite is a lilac-gray or rose-colored member of the mica group of minerals with formula K(Li,Al,Rb)2(Al,Si)4O10(F,OH)2. It is the most abundant lithium-bearing mineral and is a secondary source of this metal. It is a phyllosilicate mineral and a member of the polylithionite-trilithionite series.It is associated with other lithium-bearing minerals like spodumene in pegmatite bodies. It is one of the major sources of the rare alkali metals rubidium and caesium. In 1861, Robert Bunsen and Gustav Kirchhoff extracted 150 kg (330 lb) of lepidolite and yielded a few grams of rubidium salts for analysis, and therefore discovered the new element rubidium.It occurs in granite pegmatites, in some high-temperature quartz veins, greisens and granites. Associated minerals include quartz, feldspar, spodumene, amblygonite, tourmaline, columbite, cassiterite, topaz and beryl.

