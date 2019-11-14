Levothyroxine Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Abbott Ltd

Alara Pharm (Sandoz)

Forest (Actavis)

Merck Serono

Piramal Healthcare

Mylan

KING PHARMS R AND D

About Levothyroxine: Levothyroxine is used to treat low thyroid activity and to treat or suppress different types of goiters.Levothyroxine is a replacement for a hormone normally produced by your thyroid gland to regulate the bodys energy and metabolism. Levothyroxine is given when the thyroid does not produce enough of this hormone on its own.Levothyroxine treats hypothyroidism (low thyroid hormone). It is also used to treat or prevent goiter (enlarged thyroid gland), which can be caused by hormone imbalances, radiation treatment, surgery, or cancer. Levothyroxine Market Types:

Slice in solid

In bottles for injection Levothyroxine Market Applications:

Hospitals

Chemists shops

