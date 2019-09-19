Levulinic Acid Market Outlook 2024 Top Companies Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Global “Levulinic Acid Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Levulinic Acid Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Levulinic acid (CAS No 123-76-2), or 4-oxopentanoic acid, is an organic compound with the formula CH3C(O)CH2CH2CO2H. It is classified as a keto acid. This white crystalline solid is soluble in water and polar organic solvents. It is derived from degradation of cellulose and is a potential precursor to biofuels.
Levulinic Acid Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- GFBiochemicals
- Zibo Changlin Chemical
- Hebei Yanuo
- Heroy Chemical Industry
- Langfang Triple Well Chemicals
- Hefei TNJ Chemical
- Guannan East Chemical
- Zibo Shuangyu
- LangFang Hawk
The Scope of the Report:
The global average price of Levulinic Acid is in the decreasing trend, from 9.12 USD/Kg in 2013 to 8.56 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
Asia Pacific is the largest producer of Levulinic Acid, with a production market share nearly 61.21% in 2017. North America is the second largest producer of Levulinic Acid, enjoying production market share nearly 26.37% in 2017.
In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.
The worldwide market for Levulinic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Levulinic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
