Levulinic Acid Market Outlook 2024 Top Companies Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Global “Levulinic Acid Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Levulinic Acid Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Get a sample copy of the report- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13046908

Levulinic acid (CAS No 123-76-2), or 4-oxopentanoic acid, is an organic compound with the formula CH3C(O)CH2CH2CO2H. It is classified as a keto acid. This white crystalline solid is soluble in water and polar organic solvents. It is derived from degradation of cellulose and is a potential precursor to biofuels.

Levulinic Acid Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

GFBiochemicals

Zibo Changlin Chemical

Hebei Yanuo

Heroy Chemical Industry

Langfang Triple Well Chemicals

Hefei TNJ Chemical

Guannan East Chemical

Zibo Shuangyu

LangFang Hawk



Levulinic Acid Market Type Segment Analysis:

Industrial Grade

Pharma Grade

Others Application Segment Analysis:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Plasticizers

Food and Flavors

Agrochemicals

Biofuels