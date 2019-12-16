 Press "Enter" to skip to content

License Plate Capture Cameras Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

License Plate Capture Cameras

Global “License Plate Capture Cameras Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of License Plate Capture Cameras industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. License Plate Capture Cameras market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of License Plate Capture Cameras by main manufactures and geographic regions.

License Plate Capture Cameras Market Analysis:

  • License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, also known as License Plate Capture (LPC) cameras, are a specialized form a CCTV security cameras. As their name implies, their job is to capture and record license plate numbers from vehicles in motion; they are also certainly capable of capturing stationary plates as well. While other cameras may be able to do the job under the right circumstances, LPR cameras are the only security cameras that guarantee and accurate recording of a license plate.
  • Europe is also the largest consumption market in the world
  • In 2019, the market size of License Plate Capture Cameras is 280 million US$ and it will reach 610 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for License Plate Capture Cameras.

    • Some Major Players of License Plate Capture Cameras Market Are:

  • Neology (3M)
  • Siemens
  • Kapsch TrafficCom
  • Vivotek
  • ARH
  • GeoVision
  • Genetec
  • Tattile

    • License Plate Capture Cameras Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Mobile LPR Camera
  • Fixed LPR Camera
  • Portable LPR Camera

  • License Plate Capture Cameras Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Traffic Management
  • Law Enforcement
  • Electronic Toll Collection
  • Parking Management
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of License Plate Capture Cameras create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global License Plate Capture Cameras Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    License Plate Capture Cameras Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: License Plate Capture Cameras Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global License Plate Capture Cameras Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: License Plate Capture Cameras Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: License Plate Capture Cameras Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global License Plate Capture Cameras Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: License Plate Capture Cameras Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

