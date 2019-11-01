 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lidar Mapping Market Report 2019 | Present Competitive Situations, Market Demands, Business Strategies and Improvements By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Lidar

The report titled “Global Lidar Mapping Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Lidar Mapping market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Lidar Mapping analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Lidar Mapping in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Velodyne
  • ibeo
  • Quanergy Systems
  • Leddartech
  • Trilumina
  • Luminar
  • Phantom Intelligence
  • Hesai Tech
  • Leishen

     “Lidar is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target. The name lidar, now used as an acronym of light detection and ranging (sometimes light imaging, detection, and ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar.Lidar sometimes is called 3D laser scanning, a special combination of a 3D scanning and laser scanning. It has terrestrial, airborne, and mobile applications.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Solid State Lidar
  • Mechanical/Scanning Lidar

    Market Segments by Application:

  • OEM
  • Research

    Scope of Lidar Mapping Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for Lidar Mapping is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
  • This report focuses on the Lidar Mapping in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Lidar Mapping Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Lidar Mapping, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Lidar Mapping, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lidar Mapping in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Lidar Mapping competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Lidar Mapping breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Lidar Mapping market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Lidar Mapping sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

