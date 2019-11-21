 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Life Vests Market 2019 Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Asia)

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Life Vests

Global Life Vests Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Life Vests Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Life Vests industry.

Geographically, Life Vests Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Life Vests including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Life Vests Market Repot:

  • Survitec
  • VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
  • The Coleman Company
  • Hansen Protection
  • DrÃ¤ger
  • Johnson Outdoors
  • Kent Sporting Goods
  • LALIZAS
  • Mustang Survival
  • OâNeill
  • International Safety Products
  • SECUMAR
  • SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.
  • Dongtai Jianghai
  • Stormy Lifejackets
  • Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
  • MW Watersports
  • SeaSafe Systems
  • Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment
  • Aqua Life
  • Eyson
  • Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology

    About Life Vests:

    Life Vests are jackets of buoyant or inflatable construction, for supporting the wearer in deep water and preventing drowning. Life Vests are essential piece of gear for boating, fishing, and various water sports. Itâs designed to keep the wearerâs head above the water, either in a vertical of face-up position depending on the type.

    Life Vests Industry report begins with a basic Life Vests market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Life Vests Market Types:

  • Foam Vests
  • Inflatable Vests
  • Hybrid Vests

    Life Vests Market Applications:

  • Adults
  • Kids
  • Animals

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Life Vests market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Life Vests?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Life Vests space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Life Vests?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Life Vests market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Life Vests opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Life Vests market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Life Vests market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Life Vests industry, especially in Europe, North America and China. The main market players are Survitec, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Hansen Protection, DrÃ¤ger, Johnson Outdoors, Kent Sporting Goods, LALIZAS, Mustang Survival, OâNeill, International Safety Products, SECUMAR, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Dongtai Jianghai, Stormy Lifejackets, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, MW Watersports, SeaSafe Systems, Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment, Aqua Life, Eyson and Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology etc. The consumption revenue of Life Vests is about 1669.3 M USD in 2015.
  • Europe is the largest consumption of Life Vests, with a sales revenue market share nearly 27.24%in 2015.
  • The second place is USA; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 19.40% in 2015. China is another important consumption market of Life Vests.
  • The worldwide market for Life Vests is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million US$ in 2024, from 1860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Life Vests in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Life Vests Market major leading market players in Life Vests industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Life Vests Industry report also includes Life Vests Upstream raw materials and Life Vests downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Life Vests Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Life Vests by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Life Vests Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Life Vests Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Life Vests Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Life Vests Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Life Vests Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Life Vests Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Life Vests Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Life Vests Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

