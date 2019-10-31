Life Vests Market: Complete Analysis by Experts with Growth, Key Players, Regions, Opportunities, & Forecast to 2024

Life Vests are jackets of buoyant or inflatable construction, for supporting the wearer in deep water and preventing drowning. Life Vests are essential piece of gear for boating, fishing, and various water sports. Its designed to keep the wearers head above the water, either in a vertical of face-up position depending on the type.

Life Vests market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Life Vests has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Life Vests industry, especially in Europe, North America and China. The main market players are Survitec, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Hansen Protection, Dräger, Johnson Outdoors, Kent Sporting Goods, LALIZAS, Mustang Survival, ONeill, International Safety Products, SECUMAR, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Dongtai Jianghai, Stormy Lifejackets, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, MW Watersports, SeaSafe Systems, Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment, Aqua Life, Eyson and Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology etc. The consumption revenue of Life Vests is about 1669.3 M USD in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption of Life Vests, with a sales revenue market share nearly 27.24%in 2015.

The second place is USA; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 19.40% in 2015. China is another important consumption market of Life Vests.

The worldwide market for Life Vests is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million US$ in 2024, from 1860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Life Vests in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.