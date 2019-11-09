Lifeboat Market 2019 Research Reports 2019 | Global Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by Market Reports World

“Lifeboat Market” additionally provide Benefits and Dis advantages within this report also this report also has Large companies in this sector their shares within this Industry with Lifeboat economy major Types and Applications. The International Lifeboat Market report offers a profound analysis of the Lifeboat trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market.
Short Details of Lifeboat Market Report – Lifeboat is one of the most important life-saving equipment onboard a ship, which is used at the time of extreme emergencies for abandoning a ship. Lifeboat is a smaller rigid vessel, secured onboard into davits so that it can be launched over the side of the ship with least time and mechanical assistance possible for an early escape of the crew from the ship.
Global Lifeboat market competition by top manufacturers
- Norsafe
- Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding
- Palfingermarine
- Survival Systems
- HLB
- Fassmer
- Vanguard
- Hatecke
- Jiangsu Jiaoyan
- DSB Engineering
- Nishi-F
- ACEBI
- Balden Marine
- Shigi
The global average price of Lifeboat is in the decreasing trend, from 53 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 50 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Lifeboat includes Freefall Lifeboats and Conventional Lifeboats, and the proportion of Conventional Lifeboats in 2016 is about 53%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Lifeboat is widely used in Cruise Ship, Cargo Ship and Other.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Lifeboat, with a production market share nearly 43% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Lifeboat, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Korea, Korea is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.
The worldwide market for Lifeboat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Lifeboat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
