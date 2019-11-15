Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment Market Are:

ASM Pacific Tech

BESI

Kulicke & Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Towa

Daitron

Disco

Nordson Asymtek

Suss Microtec

About Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment Market:

LED is the acronym of Light Emitting Diode. It is a kind of semiconductor device that is commonly used in indicator light and display board. LED is capable of transforming electric energy into light energy directly in high efficiency and its life-span can reach as long as tens of thousands hours to one hundred thousand hours. Compared to traditional bulbs, LED also bears the advantages of non-friable and power-saving and so on.

The requirements for LED packaging are strict. It is essential to use high-precision crystal solid machine to package no matter Lamp-LED or Surface Mount Device LED (SMD-LED). If LED chips were not placed into the package precisely, the luminescence efficiency of the overall packaging device will be influenced directly. Any deviation from the established position will prevent LED light to be reflected fully from the reflective cup, affecting LEDâs brightness. So an advanced crystal solid machine with a PR System should be used in order to weld LED chips into the package precisely, without considering the quality of the lead frame. LEDs applied in different occasions and LEDs with different sizes, heat-dissipation methods and luminescence efficiency will have different types of LED packages. Currently, LED packages can be divided into the following types: Lamp-LED, TOP-LED, Side-LED, SMD-LED, High-Power-LED, Flip Chip-LED and so on.

The global Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Lamp-LED

TOP-LED

Side-LED

SMD-LED

High-Power-LED

Flip Chip-LED

Light Emitting Diode Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

LCD TVs

Automotives

Portable Electronics

Signs and Large advertisement boadings

General Lighting