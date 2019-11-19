Light Field Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

“Light Field Market” additionally provide Benefits and Dis advantages within this report also this report also has Large companies in this sector their shares within this Industry with Light Field economy major Types and Applications. The International Light Field Market report offers a profound analysis of the Light Field trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market.

Short Details of Light Field Market Report – The light field is a vector function that describes the amount of light flowing in every direction through every point in space. The space of all possible light rays is given by the five-dimensional plenoptic function, and the magnitude of each ray is given by the radiance. Michael Faraday was the first to propose (in an 1846 lecture entitled “Thoughts on Ray Vibrations”) that light should be interpreted as a field, much like the magnetic fields on which he had been working for several years. The phrase light field was coined by Andrey Gershun in a classic paper on the radiometric properties of light in three-dimensional space (1936).

Global Light Field market competition by top manufacturers

Lytro

Avegant

FoVI 3D

Japan Display Inc (JDI)

OTOY

Light Field Lab

Holografika

Lumii

Raytrix

Leia

NVIDIA

Toshiba

Ricoh Innovations

The Scope of the Report:,Light-field is an emerging concept for representing rich 3D visual information that is able to capture real world phenomena with unprecedented image quality. A light field describes visual information as a set of light rays that pass a (sensor / display) surface, but apart from capturing the position and color of each light ray, the direction of each light rays is also recorded. Both light-field cameras and light-field display exist in the market as of today (from Raytrix and Holografika, respectively). While light-field displays can reproduce hologram-like, full color, real time representations of anything that can be captured in light-field format, light-field cameras can capture 4D information of a subject, which can be used to reconstruct the depth of the recorded scene for every pixel, as well as to reconstruct all-in-focus images, all from a single shot.,The worldwide market for Light Field is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.2% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,This report focuses on the Light Field in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Imaging Solution

Display By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Health Care

Defense

Media

Building

Industry