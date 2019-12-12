Light Field Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Light Field Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Light Field market size.

About Light Field:

The light field is a vector function that describes the amount of light flowing in every direction through every point in space. The space of all possible light rays is given by the five-dimensional plenoptic function, and the magnitude of each ray is given by the radiance. Michael Faraday was the first to propose (in an 1846 lecture entitled “Thoughts on Ray Vibrations”) that light should be interpreted as a field, much like the magnetic fields on which he had been working for several years. The phrase light field was coined by Andrey Gershun in a classic paper on the radiometric properties of light in three-dimensional space (1936).

Top Key Players of Light Field Market:

Lytro

Avegant

FoVI 3D

Japan Display Inc (JDI)

OTOY

Light Field Lab

Holografika

Lumii

Raytrix

Leia

NVIDIA

Toshiba

Ricoh Innovations

Major Types covered in the Light Field Market report are:

Imaging Solution

Display Major Applications covered in the Light Field Market report are:

Health Care

Defense

Media

Building

Industry

Other Scope of Light Field Market:

Light-field is an emerging concept for representing rich 3D visual information that is able to capture real world phenomena with unprecedented image quality. A light field describes visual information as a set of light rays that pass a (sensor / display) surface, but apart from capturing the position and color of each light ray, the direction of each light rays is also recorded. Both light-field cameras and light-field display exist in the market as of today (from Raytrix and Holografika, respectively). While light-field displays can reproduce hologram-like, full color, real time representations of anything that can be captured in light-field format, light-field cameras can capture 4D information of a subject, which can be used to reconstruct the depth of the recorded scene for every pixel, as well as to reconstruct all-in-focus images, all from a single shot.

The worldwide market for Light Field is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.2% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.